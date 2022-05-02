Long John Silver’s Adds Free Cake in Time for Mother’s Day

Spring has officially sprung, bringing family and friends together for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, graduations and all the everyday celebrations in between. If you’re struggling with the perfect gift, start thinking sweet and savory – with Long John Silver’s dessert options designed to pair perfectly with our signature seafood dishes.

This year, Long John Silver’s is offering a sweet, citrusy family-sized Lemon Bundt Cake with a refreshing lemon flavor that pairs perfectly with our signature battered fish and chicken. But if your crew is craving something more decadent, our Triple Chocolate Fudge Cake layered with chocolate frosting and chocolate morsels is also back by popular demand.

And to sweeten the deal – these family-sized cakes are free with the purchase of any 10-piece family meal or larger. This spring, chow down on an assortment of family-sized sides and hushpuppies and your choice of hand-battered fish or chicken without breaking the treasure chest with this value-based deal. Pricing will vary at participating locations.

“Long John Silver’s mouth-watering desserts are the perfect companion to any celebration. From Mother’s Day to Father’s Day and all the Graduations, birthdays, and un-birthdays in between – Long John Silver’s is making it easier to treasure every moment with your crew,” says Christopher Caudill, Long John Silver’s senior vice president of marketing and innovation. “We’re delighted to treat our guests to a free dessert that pairs perfectly with our signature seafood.”

Sharing is caring. So treasure the moment with Long John Silver’s and grab these irresistible sweets while supplies last.

Guests can set sail to the closest Long John Silver’s or anchor down at home using DoorDash, UberEATS, Postmates or GrubHub to take advantage of this limited-time promotion. Or order ahead online, and choose a time for in-store pickup that works with your schedule, making it more convenient than ever to enjoy this sweet and salty combination from Long John Silver’s. Either way, they can head to the Long John Silver’s website to find a restaurant near them.