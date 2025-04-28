Long John Silver’s announces its latest mouth-watering treasures, just in time for spring. Starting April 28, guests can set sail for flavor with one of the best deals on the high seas: the $6 Fish and Chicken Plank Basket. Looking for something sweeter? Try our new dessert offering from The Cheesecake Factory Bakery, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cheesecake. These crave-worthy offers are available for a limited time at participating restaurants.

Score the Catch of the Season: $6 Fish and Chicken Plank Basket

Long John Silver’s is offering more bang for your ‘doubloon’ with the new $6 Fish and Chicken Plank basket. This hearty basket includes one piece of our wild-caught, flaky Alaska pollock and one tender, Chicken Plank both hand-battered and fried to crispy perfection, served with two golden hushpuppies and your choice of side. It’s a treasure chest of flavor sure to satisfy both landlubbers and seafood lovers alike.

Sweeten Your Feast with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cheesecake

Satisfy your sweet tooth with a legendary finish. Try the new mouthwatering Reese’s Peanut Butter Cheesecake topped with chocolate ganache and chopped Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

“This spring, we’re offering guests delicious deals that make those treasured moments even more memorable,” said Christopher Caudill, Long John Silver’s senior vice president of marketing and innovation. “Our spring line-up features an ocean of options, from our signature batter-dipped fish and chicken to our fan-favorite hushpuppies and delicious desserts. With fresh flavors and great value, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at Long John Silver’s.”

Your crew can enjoy these offers by charting a course to your local Long John Silver’s. Skip the line and order ahead at ljsilvers.com or with the Long John Silver’s mobile app on iOS App Store and Google Play. And be sure to join the Seacret Society reward program for more ‘fin-tastic’ deals throughout the year!