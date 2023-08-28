Long John Silver's Announces $6 Fish Basket

Long John Silver’s unveils its latest savings that will delight the taste buds without breaking the treasure chest. Starting Monday, Aug. 28 customers can set sail to their local store and enjoy the Long John Silver’s $6 Fish Basket. Featuring two pieces of thick and flaky wild-caught Alaska pollock prepared in the chain’s signature batter, the basket includes a choice of mouthwatering side and two hushpuppies.

Hold onto your pirate hats – $10 Shrimp Sea-Shares are back and delivering high-quality shrimp at unbeatable prices. Chart a course to your Long John Silver’s and enjoy a choice of 15-Piece Grilled Shrimp, 15-Piece Batter-Dipped Shrimp or a shareable serving of crispy breaded Popcorn Shrimp.

“At Long John Silver’s, we’re on a mission to deliver big flavor without breaking the treasure chest, ensuring great seafood is accessible to all,” says Christopher Caudill, Long John Silver’s senior vice president of marketing and innovation. “Our fall promotions achieve just that – offering high-quality, fish and shrimp at great prices. We invite customers to enjoy these fan-favorite menu items that are sure to delight the entire crew.”

Customers can catch the latest fin-tastic offers by coasting down to their local Long John Silver’s or by ordering online at ljsilvers.com. Visit the Long John Silver’s website to learn more about the latest menu offerings and store locations.