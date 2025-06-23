Long John Silver’s is making waves this summer at participating locations by bringing back a deal that won’t sink your treasure chest—$6 Fish Baskets. Starting Mon., June 23, sail to Long John Silver’s to reel in savings on this fan-favorite basket. Ready for a sweet finish? End your meal with a slice of creamy classic cheesecake or chocolate cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory Bakery.

A Bounty of Flavor for Only $6

The $6 Fish Basket includes two pieces of thick, flaky, wild-caught Alaska pollock, hand-battered in the brand’s signature batter, along with your choice of side and two golden hushpuppies. It’s a bold combination of quality seafood and unbeatable value—exactly what hungry guests are looking for this summer.

Indulge in Sweet Riches

End your voyage on a sweet note with a slice of classic cheesecake or chocolate cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory Bakery. With buttery graham cracker crusts and rich, creamy fillings, treat yourself to these decadent treasures and transform any meal into a celebration.

“We’re proud to offer a dine-in quality seafood experience at a fast-food price,” said Christopher Caudill, senior vice president of marketing and innovation at Long John Silver’s. “We designed the $6 Fish Basket promotion with today’s guest in mind—balancing inflation-friendly pricing and quality ingredients to provide great value. Paired with a slice of rich cheesecake, it’s a meal worth ringing the bell for.”

Join the Seacret Society to Access Exclusive Specials

Skip the line and order ahead at ljsilvers.com or with the Long John Silver’s mobile app, available in the iOS App Store and Google Play. And be ”shore” to join the Seacret Society rewards program for access to exclusive offers, digital rewards, and surprise member-only drops throughout the year.