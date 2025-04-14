Even though the Lenten season is ending, Long John Silver’s is continuing to serve your fan-favorite seafood delica-seas. Treasure this Easter weekend with a delicious seafood spread that has big flavor and won’t break the treasure chest.

Easter Weekend Specials – Create treasured moments that last!

$5 off Family Meals with code: 5OFFFAM

Shrimp Baskets – Four shrimp-ly mouthwatering options!

Six Coconut Butterfly Shrimp (New)

Six grilled shrimp over a bed of rice

Six batter-dipped Shrimp

Crispy popcorn Shrimp

$10 Shrimp Sea-Shares – Perfect for the whole crew!

15 grilled shrimp,

15 batter-dipped shrimp,

A shareable serving of Crispy Breaded Popcorn Shrimp

15 of the New Coconut Butterfly Shrimp.

And don’t forget dessert—a slice of OREO Cookies & Cream Cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory Bakery is the perfect sweet ending.