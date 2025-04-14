Even though the Lenten season is ending, Long John Silver’s is continuing to serve your fan-favorite seafood delica-seas. Treasure this Easter weekend with a delicious seafood spread that has big flavor and won’t break the treasure chest.  

  • Easter Weekend Specials – Create treasured moments that last! 
  • $5 off Family Meals with code: 5OFFFAM 
  • Shrimp Baskets – Four shrimp-ly mouthwatering options!
  • Six Coconut Butterfly Shrimp (New) 
  • Six grilled shrimp over a bed of rice 
  • Six batter-dipped Shrimp 
  • Crispy popcorn Shrimp 
  • $10 Shrimp Sea-Shares – Perfect for the whole crew! 
  • 15 grilled shrimp,  
  • 15 batter-dipped shrimp,  
  • A shareable serving of Crispy Breaded Popcorn Shrimp  
  • 15 of the New Coconut Butterfly Shrimp. 

And don’t forget dessert—a slice of OREO Cookies & Cream Cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory Bakery is the perfect sweet ending. 

Fast Food, Marketing & Promotions, News, Long John Silver's