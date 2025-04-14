Even though the Lenten season is ending, Long John Silver’s is continuing to serve your fan-favorite seafood delica-seas. Treasure this Easter weekend with a delicious seafood spread that has big flavor and won’t break the treasure chest.
- Easter Weekend Specials – Create treasured moments that last!
- $5 off Family Meals with code: 5OFFFAM
- Shrimp Baskets – Four shrimp-ly mouthwatering options!
- Six Coconut Butterfly Shrimp (New)
- Six grilled shrimp over a bed of rice
- Six batter-dipped Shrimp
- Crispy popcorn Shrimp
- $10 Shrimp Sea-Shares – Perfect for the whole crew!
- 15 grilled shrimp,
- 15 batter-dipped shrimp,
- A shareable serving of Crispy Breaded Popcorn Shrimp
- 15 of the New Coconut Butterfly Shrimp.
And don’t forget dessert—a slice of OREO Cookies & Cream Cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory Bakery is the perfect sweet ending.