Long John Silver's Brings Back Heinz Honeyracha Sauce

Long John Silver’s is adding Heinz Honeyracha— a crave-worthy blend of sweet honey and spicy sriracha sauce—to its menu for a limited time.

Long John Silver’s was the first national quick-service restaurant to offer the condiment in 2020 for National Taco Day – selling nearly half of their shrimp taco orders with the new sauce. The captain of the seafood industry brought back the condiment due to popular demand, and now you and your crew can pair the mouth-watering sauce with your choice of chicken, shrimp, or fish.

Try pairing Heinz Honeyracha sauce with some of Long John Silver’s offers that won’t break your treasure chest:

·$10 Sea-Shares featuring your choice of 15 grilled shrimp, 15 batter-dipped shrimp; or dive into nine hand-battered chicken tenders or six-piece hand-battered, wild-caught Alaska Pollock to share with your mates.

·2 for $6 Mix & Match, where you can mix and match five batter-dipped shrimp, five grilled shrimp, three chicken tenders, or two pieces of wild-caught Alaska Pollock.