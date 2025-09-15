Long John Silver’s is giving guests more to shell-ebrate this month with the return of a fan-favorite holiday and an expanded lineup of Digital Daily Deals. On Sept. 19, set sail to your local restaurant for “Talk Like a Pirate Day” to earn free fish or chicken for talking or dressing like a pirate. But that’s not all! Throughout September, feed your sea tooth with our Digital Daily Deals, offering great value on Long John Silver’s meals, combos, and more.

Talk Like a Pirate for FREE Food on Sept. 19!

On Sept. 19, channel your inner swashbuckler in celebration of “Talk Like a Pirate Day” and enjoy some tasty treasure. At participating restaurants, shout your best “ahoy!” to earn a free piece of fish or chicken. Feel like diving in the deep end? Come decked out in your pirate attire and receive a free two-piece fish or chicken basket.

“One of our favorite traditions is ‘Talk Like a Pirate Day,’ an opportunity for us to thank our guests and have a bit of fun,” said Christopher Caudill, senior vice president of marketing and innovation at Long John Silver’s. “However, this year, we’re also making every day special with our Digital Daily Deals lineup, providing more ways for guests to enjoy their favorite menu items without breaking the treasure chest.”

Catch Savings with Digital Daily Deals

Long John Silver’s is expanding its Digital Daily Deals lineup, offering even more ways to save throughout September. With a special for every day of the week, we’re delivering unbeatable value on our fan-favorite menu:

Mondays: Any two meals for $14.99 using code MONDAY

Tuesdays: Two for $4 Baja Fish Tacos using code TUESDAY

Wednesdays: Three-piece chicken for $3.99 using code CHICKWED

Thursdays: Any two combos for $13.99 using code 2COMBOS

Fridays: $2 Add-A-Piece with a minimum purchase using code AAP2FRI

Saturdays: Two chicken Sea Shares for $18 using code 2CHICKSEA

Sundays: 25% off any family meal using code 25OFFFAM

Digital Daily Deals can be redeemed at participating restaurants by ordering online at ljsilvers.com or through the Long John Silver’s app, available on the iOS App Store and Google Play. For more exclusive offers, digital rewards, and surprise member-only drops, be sure to sign up for Long John Silver’s Seacret Society Rewards program.