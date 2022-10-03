Long John Silver’s Celebrating National Taco Day with Freebie

Long John Silver’s is giving customers something to taco ‘bout with a fintastic value add this Oct. 4. Guests can celebrate this Tuesday the right way with Long John Silver’s by receiving a free taco with the purchase of any combo, meal, or platter in-store and online for pickup through www.ljsilvers.com.

At participating locations from sea to delicious sea, guests can get the taco of their choice filled with either:

Wild-caught, batter-dipped Alaska Pollock

Wild-caught, hand-cut North Pacific Salmon

Juicy, Grilled Shrimp

Or for one day only – crispy breaded, buttery Norway Lobster Bites

To claim this offer, customers can find the coupon for in-store purchases by following Long John Silver’s on social media or subscribing to the Long John Silver’s email club. If ordering online for pickup, guests can use the promo code: NATIONALTACODAY on www.ljsilvers.com. And for one day only – add a Pepsi to your Long John Silver’s order through DoorDash and re-ceive $3 off any $15 or more order.

Guests can set sail to the closest Long John Silver’s or anchor down at home using DoorDash, UberEATS, Postmates or GrubHub. Either way, they can head to the Long John Silver’s