Long John Silver’s Celebrating 'Talk Like a Pirate Day'

Join the fun this weekend, when "X" marks the spot at Long John Silver’s for “Talk Like a Pirate Day” on September 19. It will be all hands-on deck this Sunday as customers are encouraged to set sail to their closest Long John Silver’s restaurant with their sea legs and pirate accent in tow.

At participating locations, dive in or hit the drive-thru and give them your best “Aargh, ahoy, and heave ho,” for an extra special treat—a free piece of fish or chicken for customers that talk like a pirate and a free two-piece fish or chicken basket for those who suit up in their best pirate gear.

For guests marooned at home, participate in the celebrations with free delivery through DoorDash, UberEATS, Postmates and GrubHub to receive your Long John Silver’s seafood order straight to your door.

“We’re excited to continue offering our customers treasured moments that will last a lifetime. Talk Like a Pirate Day is just another way that Long John Silver’s can continue engaging with and giving back to our customers,” says Stephanie Mattingly, chief marketing officer of Long John Silver’s.