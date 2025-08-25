As guests look for ways to save without sacrificing flavor, Long John Silver’s is offering more treasures to choose from at a price that’s hard to beat. For the first time, the $6 Basket lineup features an expanded mix of chicken and seafood favorites all available at once, including tender Chicken Planks, hand-battered fish, batter-dipped shrimp, or grilled shrimp. And just in time for fall, Pumpkin Cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory Bakery is back to sweeten the bounty.

“As guests look to stretch their budget, value is a top factor in deciding where to go for their next meal. They want affordable options that do not skimp on flavor or quality,” said Christopher Caudill, senior vice president of marketing and innovation at Long John Silver’s. “Our $6 Baskets deliver on that need, giving guests a way to enjoy their favorite chicken and seafood items at a great price point.”

$6 Baskets: Four Options, Endless Flavor

Pick your own adventure with Long John Silver’s $6 Baskets. With four protein options, each basket is packed with high-quality ingredients and bursting with flavor:

Two-piece Chicken Basket – Two pieces of tender, all-white meat chicken, hand-battered and cooked to crispy perfection. Includes a choice of side, our signature Crumblies, and two hushpuppies.

Two pieces of tender, all-white meat chicken, hand-battered and cooked to crispy perfection. Includes a choice of side, our signature Crumblies, and two hushpuppies. Two-piece Fish Basket – Two pieces of thick, flaky, wild-caught Alaska pollock, hand-battered in our signature batter, along with your choice of side, our signature Crumblies, and two golden hushpuppies.

Two pieces of thick, flaky, wild-caught Alaska pollock, hand-battered in our signature batter, along with your choice of side, our signature Crumblies, and two golden hushpuppies. Six-piece Battered Shrimp Basket – Six hand-battered, juicy shrimp, served with your choice of side, our signature Crumblies®, and two hushpuppies.

Six hand-battered, juicy shrimp, served with your choice of side, our signature Crumblies®, and two hushpuppies. Six-piece Grilled Shrimp Basket – Six succulent, seasoned grilled shrimp on a bed of savory rice, served with your choice of side for a flavorful meal.

Whether you’re craving crispy, golden goodness or something grilled, Long John Silver’s $6 Baskets will satisfy your appetite without sending your wallet overboard.

Reel in Savings with Buy One, Get One (BOGO) FREE Variety Platters

For guests looking to score an even larger bounty of chicken and seafood favorites, Long John Silver’s is offering a special digital-only promotion featuring Buy One, Get One (BOGO) FREE Variety Platters from August 25 through August 27. Guests can claim their BOGO FREE Variety Platters by using promo code AUGBOGO25 when they add two variety platters to their order at ljsilvers.com or in the Long John Silver’s mobile app.

Pumpkin Cheesecake Returns

End your voyage on a sweet note with a piece of pumpkin cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory Bakery. Rich and creamy, each slice is filled with a secret blend of seasonal spices and topped with a garnish of whipped cream.

Skip the Wait. Score the Perks.

Sail past the line by ordering ahead at ljsilvers.com or with the Long John Silver’s mobile app, available in the iOS App Store and Google Play. Join the Seacret Society Rewards program for access to exclusive offers, digital rewards, and surprise member-only drops throughout the year.

Disclaimer: These deals are only available at participating LJS Restaurants. Pricing and products may vary. Drinks are not included. Online and in app prices may be higher than in restaurant. Does not include tax and other applicable fees, such as delivery and service fees. Terms and restrictions apply.