Long John Silver’s is making waves this summer with a new side menu item and a great value promotion. Starting Monday, July 22, sail to your nearest Long John Silver’s to enjoy their new, crispy waffle fries and a delicious two-piece fish basket for only $6. With new and classic favorites alike, Long John Silver’s has something for everyone at prices that won’t break the treasure chest.

Reel in the $6 Fish Basket

The Long John Silver’s $6 Fish Basket is a catch you don’t want to miss! Enjoy two pieces of thick, flaky wild-caught Alaska pollock, perfectly prepared in their signature batter, along with your choice of a tasty side and two golden hushpuppies. This incredible deal is a summer steal that combines casual dining seafood quality with a fast-food value price.

New Crispy Waffle Fries

Say, “goodbye” to soggy fries and sink your teeth into Long John Silver’s new crispy waffle fries. Expertly crafted for a long-lasting crunch that complements your favorite Long John Silver’s fish, chicken, and shrimp, these irresistible fries are the perfect addition to any meal.

“At Long John Silver’s, we are committed to providing our customers with convenient, affordable, high-quality seafood,” says Christopher Caudill, senior vice president of marketing and innovation. “Our $6 Fish Basket provides our guests with great value on our wild-caught, hand-battered fish while also introducing new crispy waffle fries we know they will love.”

Catch These Offers Today

Don’t miss out on these fantastic deals! Visit your local Long John Silver’s to dive into the $6 Fish Basket and crispy waffle fries. Sail past the line by ordering online at ljsilvers.com or with the Long John Silver’s mobile app on iOS App Store and Google Play. Visit the Long John Silver’s website to learn more about the latest menu offerings and store locations.