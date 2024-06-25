Long John Silver’s has joined forces with four leading tech innovators – Attentive, Bikky, Plein Air, and Sparkfly – to transform its customer engagement strategy through implementing a 360° next-generation digital and in-store experience across more than 300 corporate stores and participating franchisees.

The tightly integrated ecosystem will leverage a suite of best-in-class platforms including Attentive’s CRM and SMS Messaging; Bikky’s Customer Data Platform; Plein Air’s Web and Mobile App; and Sparkfly’s Offer Management, Loyalty, Digital Wallet, and POS Middleware Platform to create more meaningful messages, offers, and digital experiences for LJS guests.

“At Long John Silver’s, we’re dedicated to delivering treasured moments for our customers,” says Jason Antony, Director of Digital Marketing for Long John Silver’s. “By incorporating this cutting-edge technology into one 360° engagement ecosystem, we’re excited to seamlessly blend the online and in-store experience and cater to today’s modern, digital-first consumer.”

With decades of combined experience supporting growth and innovation in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry, Long John Silver’s team of technology partners offers the flexibility, simple functionality, and deep integrations necessary to revolutionize how customers interact with the brand, driving engagement, loyalty, and sustainable growth.

“By harnessing the power of Attentive SMS and Email, we are excited to help Long John Silver’s create personalized interactions with their customers. Our collaboration aims to bridge the gap between in-person dining and digital interactions, providing a seamless experience that enhances customer satisfaction and loyalty,” said Angelique Kamara, VP of Partnerships at Attentive.

“Long John Silver’s is an iconic brand that changed the QSR industry when they first opened their doors over 50 years ago,” adds Abhinav Kapur, co-founder and CEO of Bikky. “We are proud to play a role in helping them once again reinvent the industry with a top-tier digital and marketing stack that covers ordering, messaging, analytics, and above all, incredible hospitality.”

By streamlining the ordering process and personalizing rewards, LJS’s new engagement ecosystem creates a seamless and tailored experience for each guest, fostering deeper connections and enhancing overall satisfaction to keep them coming back. This approach will not only drive customer loyalty but also unlock valuable insights to continuously refine and optimize the brand’s offerings, ensuring long-term success and growth.

“From the beginning of our partnership, our objective was clear: to enhance the guest experience, drive traffic, and grow sales. When the goals and teams align, it’s a great environment to build a best-in-class solution,” says The Plein Air Group Co-CEO Jason Abelkop. “We’re incredibly excited about the possibilities ahead.”

“We are thrilled to bring LJS’s vision to life alongside the best and brightest in the industry,” says Catherine Tabor, founder and CEO at Sparkfly. “Together, we’re paving the way for a new era of customer engagement that prioritizes convenience, personalization, and a seamless experience.”

The initial phase of the digital transformation went live in April 2024.