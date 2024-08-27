Long John Silver’s is making fall extra special with new deals everyone will love! Starting Monday, Aug. 26, we’re offering amazing seasonal items, including our star attraction: 2 for $5 Fish Tacos! Plus, don’t miss our $10 Shrimp Sea-Shares and a brand-new pumpkin cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory Bakery. Whether you’re eating in, taking it to go, or enjoying at home, these deals are sure to make your day.

“Our fall menu brings fresh, tasty options that are perfect for the busy back-to-school season and fall gatherings. We’re especially excited about our 2 for $5 Fish Tacos,” says Christopher Caudill, senior vice president of marketing and innovation at Long John Silver’s. “These tacos offer great flavor and value, making them a must-try this fall.”

Catch the Flavor with 2 for $5 Fish Tacos

Sailing in a sea of sandwich sameness? Throw boring overboard with our 2 for $5 Fish Tacos! We start with hand-battered, wild-caught Alaska pollock wrapped in a soft flour tortilla. Then we add shredded cabbage, zesty lime vinaigrette, and our classic Baja sauce. These tacos are perfect for a quick, delicious meal on the go and are packed with a perfect balance of flavors so that you treasure every bite.

Share the Shrimp Love – $10 Shrimp Sea-Shares

While our fish tacos are the stars, our $10 Shrimp Sea-Shares are too good to miss! You can choose from 15 grilled shrimp, 15 batter-dipped shrimp, or a boatload of crispy breaded popcorn shrimp to share with your crew. Our Sea-Shares are shore to satisfy at gameday gatherings and can end meal-time mutiny with family and friends.

Dive into Fall Flavors with NEW Pumpkin Cheesecake for a Limited Time

Treat yourself to our new pumpkin cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory Bakery. It’s rich, creamy, filled with a secret blend of seasonal spices, and topped with a garnish of whipped cream. Available for a limited time, this dessert is the perfect way to finish your meal.

“Our goal has always been to offer great food and value to our customers,” adds Caudill. “This fall, we’re bringing even more excitement with our 2 for $5 Fish Tacos, seasonal specials, and new ways to enjoy Long John Silver’s with our mobile app and Seacret Society loyalty program.”

Don’t wait—head to your local Long John Silver’s, order online at ljsilvers.com, or use the Long John Silver’s mobile app, available on iOS App Store and Google Play, to catch these fantastic deals. And be sure to join the Seacret Society reward program for more great offers. Fall has never tasted so good—come and try it today!