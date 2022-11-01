Long John Silver's Launches Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Bites

Long John Silver’s (LJS) is launching an exciting new menu item this week – Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Bites. You’ll be cheesin’ all season when you snack on these pop-able pieces of cheesy goodness. Add them to your order or upgrade a side in your combo, meal, or platter to Cheese Bites for a limited time at participating locations or online at LJSilvers.com.

Long John Silver’s Cheese Bites are made with Wisconsin white cheddar cheese, lightly coated in a flavorful, homestyle breading, and fried to golden perfection to provide a perfect cheese pull and pop-able flavor adventure.

Guests can pair Cheese Bites with their favorite Long John Silver’s delica-seas, like a Fish and Shrimp Platter featuring wild-caught Alaska Pollock and hand-battered shrimp or a Family Feast with plenty of sides and hushpuppies to satisfy a crew. Cheese Bites are available in small and large portions to provide the right size for even the cheesiest sailor.

“Long John Silver’s is always looking for ways to make waves with crave-worthy food news. With our new White Cheddar Cheese Bites, we know every guest who sails with us will treasure every bite,” says Christopher Caudill, senior vice president of marketing and innovation of Long John Silver’s.

Guests can set sail to the closest Long John Silver’s or order online at LJSilvers.com and enjoy their favorite seafood sides at home with the convenience of DoorDash, UberEATS or GrubHub to take advantage of this limited-time promotion. To find a location near them, customers can head to the Long John Silver’s website to enjoy Cheese Bites while supplies last. Guests who visit an LJS/A&W multi-brand store will receive A&W cheese curds during this promotion.