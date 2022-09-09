Long John Silver’s Names Dawn Polizzotti SVP of Digital

Long John Silver’s appointed Dawn Polizzotti as senior vice president of Digital. Dawn is an accomplished global marketing leader with more than 25 years of proven results revitalizing and growing brands in the restaurant and consumer packaged goods industries.

Prior to joining Long John Silver’s, Dawn served in marketing leadership roles at several restaurants—Shoney’s, Captain D’s, and Burger King, where she delivered first-to-market products and profitable sales growth through new product innovation, compelling new advertising and marketing campaigns, and digital transformation. She drove digital sales through third-party delivery and catering at Shoney’s and was instrumental in the development of marketing initiatives that drove annual same store sales growth at Captain D’s. Dawn also has extensive experience in new product development having led the teams who created, tested, and launched Chicken Fries and the TenderCrisp Chicken Sandwiches at Burger King.

Dawn is eager to get to work, saying: “It’s an exciting time to be joining the Long John Silver’s crew – there is so much opportunity to expand the iconic brand’s digital footprint. In this new role, I plan to leverage my previous experience to accelerate Long John Silver’s off-premise sales and CRM and increase brand loyalty and customer satisfaction through increased digital and social media engagement.”

“Dawn will be an integral part of elevating Long John Silver’s digital presence,” says Blain Shortreed, chief executive officer, Long John Silver’s. “She will lead this future growth engine, bringing the brand from functional to fun, increasing sales growth in off-premise online ordering and delivery, and engaging with our guests inside the biggest growth opportunity in the business.”