Long John Silver's to Offer Free Delivery to End July

With free delivery on all orders over $15 at participating restaurants from July 24 through the 31st, anchor down at home and order online at Long John Silver’s from DoorDash, UberEATS, Postmates, and GrubHub, and dig into fresh seafood from the shore straight to your door.

Catch all the fishy favorites on TV this week/end alongside a meal that’s sure to get you in the seafood mood.

Enjoy the convenience of getting your favorite delica-seas at a time that works best for you. Whether you want to feast on a school of sustainably sourced wild-caught Alaskan fish, chomp down on a treasure chest full of crispy hand-battered chicken tenders or sink your teeth into hand-cut grilled salmon from the North Pacific – Long John Silver’s will have you treasuring every bite.

You can even take your tastebuds on an island adventure with Long John Silver’s new Coconut Popcorn Shrimp, crispy pop-able shrimp covered in sweet coconut flakes and fried to golden perfection.

No matter what meal you choose to have delivered free to your door, you’re in for a fintastic weekend.