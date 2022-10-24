Long John Silver's to Offer Free Delivery this Weekend

Hold onto your broomsticks– Long John Silver’s is offering free delivery this weekend when you place an online order over $15 at participating locations from October 28 through the 31st. Order your favorite delica-seas from the shore straight to your door with DoorDash, UberEATS, Postmates, and GrubHub for you to enjoy without ever abandoning your trick-or-treat post.

Feast on a thrilling treasure chest full of goodies, like our crunchy hand-battered shrimp, wild-caught, hand-cut Alaska Pollock, or sink your fangs into crispy breaded, buttery Norway Lobster Bites. Whichever treat you choose – Long John Silver’s will have you treasuring every bite.

Sail over to the Long John Silver’s website to find the closest participating location near you.