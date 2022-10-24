    Long John Silver's to Offer Free Delivery this Weekend

    Industry News | October 24, 2022

    Hold onto your broomsticks– Long John Silver’s is offering free delivery this weekend when you place an online order over $15 at participating locations from October 28 through the 31st. Order your favorite delica-seas from the shore straight to your door with DoorDash, UberEATS, Postmates, and GrubHub for you to enjoy without ever abandoning your trick-or-treat post.

    Feast on a thrilling treasure chest full of goodies, like our crunchy hand-battered shrimp, wild-caught, hand-cut Alaska Pollock, or sink your fangs into crispy breaded, buttery Norway Lobster Bites. Whichever treat you choose – Long John Silver’s will have you treasuring every bite. 

    Sail over to the Long John Silver’s website to find the closest participating location near you.

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by WTWH Media LLC.

