With National Taco Day and the start of National Seafood Month taking place, Long John Silver’s is celebrating in true seafarer style with three seaworthy savings in October. Guests can enjoy 4 for $8 tacos on National Taco Day. During National Seafood Month, enjoy our classic favorite Fish and Fry for only $2.99 from Oct. 1 to 4 and all variety platters will be $2 off from Oct. 16 to 20. But the savings don’t stop there! Don’t forget our ongoing fall deals:

2 for $5 Fish Tacos– Catch the flavor!

Perfect for a quick delicious meal on the go, Long John Silver’s fish tacos include hand-battered, wild-caught Alaska pollock, shredded cabbage, zesty lime vinaigrette, and Long John Silver’s classic Baja sauce wrapped in a soft flour tortilla.

$10 Shrimp Sea-Shares – Share the shrimp love!

15-Piece Grilled Shrimp

15-Piece Batter-Dipped Shrimp

Shareable serving of Crispy Breaded Popcorn Shrimp

For a limited time, enjoy Long John Silver’s newest dessert offering, pumpkin cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory Bakery. This limited-time menu item features a secret blend of seasonal spices and topped with a garnish of whipped cream.