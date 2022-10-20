Long John Silver's Offers Free Coconut Popcorn Shrimp Snack Box

Shellebrate National Seafood Month with the seafood specialists, Long John Silver’s.
From now until the 23rd, satisfy your sea tooth with a free Coconut Popcorn Shrimp Snack Box with any purchase of $10 or more. Pair these crispy morsels of shrimp with your favorite delica-seas like our 2-piece fish combo featuring wild-caught Alaska Pollock.
To claim this offer, customers can find the coupon for in-store and online purchase by following Long John Silver’s on social media or subscribing to the Long John Silver’s email club.
