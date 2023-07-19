Long John Silver's Offers Lineup of Limited-Time Meal Deals

Long John Silver’s is offering jaws-dropping meal deals that pair perfectly with your favorite TV programs this week. Available until August 27, the offers include:
- Three shrimply delicious $6 Shrimp Baskets.
- Six-Piece Grilled Shrimp: Seasoned, grilled, and served on a bed of savory rice with one side
- Six-Piece Batter-Dipped Shrimp: Hand-battered in-house with our signature recipe and served with your choice of one side and two hushpuppies
- Crispy Breaded Popcorn Shrimp: Crispy popcorn shrimp served with your choice of one side and two hushpuppies
- $10 Shrimp Sea-Shares – Back by popular demand!
- 15-Piece Grilled Shrimp
- 15-Piece Batter-Dipped Shrimp
- Shareable serving of Crispy Breaded Popcorn Shrimp
- End meal-time mutiny with a Fish & Shrimp Family Feast.
- 12 batter-dipped shrimp, eight pieces of hand-battered, wild-caught Alaska pollock, two family-size sides, and eight hushpuppies.
- Long John Silver’s StrARRberry Lemonade by Dole – A berried treasure to satisfy the crew!
- A lip smacking, thirst quenching, refreshing lemonade with a burst of strawberry flavor.
