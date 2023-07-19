    Long John Silver's Offers Lineup of Limited-Time Meal Deals

    The offerings are available until August 27.

    Long John Silver’s is offering jaws-dropping meal deals that pair perfectly with your favorite TV programs this week. Available until August 27, the offers include:

    • Three shrimply delicious $6 Shrimp Baskets.
      • Six-Piece Grilled Shrimp: Seasoned, grilled, and served on a bed of savory rice with one side
      • Six-Piece Batter-Dipped Shrimp: Hand-battered in-house with our signature recipe and served with your choice of one side and two hushpuppies
      • Crispy Breaded Popcorn Shrimp: Crispy popcorn shrimp served with your choice of one side and two hushpuppies
    • $10 Shrimp Sea-Shares – Back by popular demand!
      • 15-Piece Grilled Shrimp
      • 15-Piece Batter-Dipped Shrimp
      • Shareable serving of Crispy Breaded Popcorn Shrimp
    • End meal-time mutiny with a Fish & Shrimp Family Feast.
      • 12 batter-dipped shrimp, eight pieces of hand-battered, wild-caught Alaska pollock, two family-size sides, and eight hushpuppies.
    • Long John Silver’s StrARRberry Lemonade by Dole – ​​A berried treasure to satisfy the crew!
      • A lip smacking, thirst quenching, refreshing lemonade with a burst of strawberry flavor.
