Long John Silver's Offers Lineup of Limited-Time Meal Deals

Long John Silver’s is offering jaws-dropping meal deals that pair perfectly with your favorite TV programs this week. Available until August 27, the offers include: Three shrimply delicious $6 Shrimp Baskets. Six-Piece Grilled Shrimp: Seasoned, grilled, and served on a bed of savory rice with one side Six-Piece Batter-Dipped Shrimp: Hand-battered in-house with our signature recipe and served with your choice of one side and two hushpuppies Crispy Breaded Popcorn Shrimp: Crispy popcorn shrimp served with your choice of one side and two hushpuppies

$10 Shrimp Sea-Shares – Back by popular demand! 15-Piece Grilled Shrimp 15-Piece Batter-Dipped Shrimp Shareable serving of Crispy Breaded Popcorn Shrimp

End meal-time mutiny with a Fish & Shrimp Family Feast. 12 batter-dipped shrimp, eight pieces of hand-battered, wild-caught Alaska pollock, two family-size sides, and eight hushpuppies.

Long John Silver’s StrARRberry Lemonade by Dole – ​​A berried treasure to satisfy the crew! A lip smacking, thirst quenching, refreshing lemonade with a burst of strawberry flavor.



