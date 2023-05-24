Long John Silver's Opens First Restaurant in Indonesia

Long John Silver’s announced the opening of its first location in Indonesia. A flagship location for the brand globally, the new store in Gading Serpong, Indonesia, features a two-story design and combines the fan-favorite Long John Silver’s menu with local flair for a unique seafood experience. The store will be christened with a “ringing of the bell” on June 5, 2023, featuring Long John Silver’s leadership.

The design of the new Gading Serpong location leverages Long John Silver’s iconic history, while incorporating localized design elements, including the first ever 3D statue of Long John Silver’s namesake mascot and Captain Flint. In addition, the two-level location, a first for the brand globally, features a free-standing drive-thru and 170 seats, providing guests with treasured moments that can only be created with Long John Silver’s.

“We have seen great success establishing brand recognition and customer satisfaction in Singapore, which encouraged us to look at neighboring markets for expansion opportunities,” says Nate Fowler, Long John Silver’s brand president. “The delicious cuisine, paired with the newly booming fast-food industry, made Indonesia an ideal option for Long John Silver’s next venture.”

The location will feature all the quality seafood, service and value customers expect from Long John Silver’s, while working with international partners to uphold core menu offerings and add localized menu options. This new Indonesian location will offer a spicy variant of the brand’s signature batter for fried proteins alongside the original batter recipe. These treasured offerings will be available to customers for dine-in, take-out, drive-thru and delivery.

With extensive experience in training and operations of casual dining restaurants, the Indonesian franchise owner, PT Cipta Putra Nusantara, is well-versed in bringing unique fast-food experiences to the region, honoring Long John Silver’s mission of making great tasting, sustainably caught seafood accessible to all. “From my first encounter with Long John Silver’s in Miami several years ago, I knew I had to be the one to bring the beloved seafood chain to my home, Indonesia,” says Mr. Chandra Supandi, President Director of Long John Silver's Indonesia. “Once I was presented with the opportunity, I felt it was destiny.”

Long John Silver’s is leveraging its national scale, strong consumer awareness, crave-able menu and unmatched seafood knowledge to operate across 37 U.S. states and Singapore. The seafood specialist plans to continue its expansion in Indonesia, with a second franchised location opening on the horizon in Q4 2023 and goals to open more than 50 restaurants in the area.

At the ribbon cutting this spring, guests can expect an appearance from Long John Silver’s Brand President Nate Fowler and have the chance to find some treasure of their own. Invited guests will get a key to unlock their very own treasure chest for the opportunity to take some real gold home along with other prizes and voucher giveaways. In addition, attendees can interact on social media by posing in front of an interactive photo wall and tagging Long John Silver’s for a chance to win additional prizes.

Long John Silver’s remains focused on delivering treasured moments for customers, creating a positive experience for crews across the globe, and cultivating success for its franchisees and investors.