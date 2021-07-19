Long John Silver's Partners with Gathered Foods to Debut Plant-Based Seafood

Long John Silver’s is making waves as the first major national seafood chain to offer plant-based seafood options. In partnership with Gathered Foods, makers of Good Catch Plant-Based Seafood, America’s favorite seafood restaurant is rolling out two new plant-based menu items for a limited time in select markets.

Customers will be able to choose from two Long John Silver’s classic menu items, now with a plant based twist. Good Catch Crab-Free Cakes are packed with 15g of plant-based protein per serving and features lump crabmeat taste and texture complemented with sweet peppers, green onions, parsley and a kick of spice. If a fillet is what you’re after, Good Catch Fish-Free Fillets are the crispy breaded, tender, flaky whitefish texture you’re looking for and deliver 12g of plant-based protein per serving. Good Catch Plant-Based Seafood is made using a proprietary six-legume blend of peas, chickpeas, lentils, soy, fava beans and navy beans, and is free of GMOs and dairy.

“Our mission is to make the unique seafood experience from the coasts accessible to all,” says Christopher Caudill, Vice President of Marketing of Long John Silver’s. “We believe plant-based seafood, furthers that mission by making Long John Silver’s accessible to guests who are hungry for more plant based protein option. It’s also a great addition for fans of our classic sustainably sourced, wild-caught fish who are curious about a new take on their seafood favorites. We’re excited to set sail with Good Catch on this test.”

While supplies last, Long John Silver’s customers can purchase the two new plant-based options from any of the locations below:

3801 Ming Avenue Bakersfield, CA 93309

7228 Stockton Blvd Sacramento, CA 95823

406 W. Shaw Ave. Clovis, CA 93612

52 Bullsboro Drive Newnan, GA 30263

1805 N. Slappey Drive Albany, GA 30014

“We’re thrilled to partner with Long John Silver’s for their first plant-based offerings. This is a groundbreaking milestone for both the quick service and plant-based sectors,” says Christine Mei, CEO of Gathered Foods, makers of Good Catch. “We provide consumers with a delicious alternative to animal-based seafood, delivering the taste, texture, and comparable protein of the seafood they crave. And with the plant-based seafood industry expected to grow to a staggering $1.3 billion in the next ten years, Long John Silver’s and Good Catch are on the leading edge of a long-term movement.”

Taste the new plant-based seafood options at select Long John Silver’s restaurants while supplies last.