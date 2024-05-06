The tastiest treasures on the high seas have returned to Long John Silver’s, just in time for spring celebrations. Set sail to your nearest Long John Silver’s for a $6 Chicken Plank Basket, $10 Shrimp Sea Shares, and a new dessert offering from The Cheesecake Factory Bakery. Available for a limited time at participating restaurants, these deals offer a mix of sweet and savory delights for your crew.

At Long John Silver’s, battered is better, and customers won’t be able to get enough of the hand-battered chicken tenders in the $6 Chicken Plank Basket. Some of the best chicken found from sea to mouthwatering sea, Long John Silver’s Chicken Planks are made with 100 percent white meat chicken raised and produced on U.S. farms and batter-dipped in the restaurant for a fresh, crispy finish that rivals the chicken from the chicken “experts”. A steal of a deal at $6, each basket features two hand-battered chicken tenders, two of Long John Silver’s iconic hushpuppies, and a choice of side.

Craving something shrimp-tastic? Pick up a Long John Silver’s $10 Shrimp Sea Shares. Including your choice of 15-piece grilled shrimp, 15-piece batter-dipped shrimp, or a sharable serving of Crispy Breaded Popcorn Shrimp, this delicious deal is perfect for sharing with the whole crew.

Long John Silver’s also has a delectable new treasure for sweet treat lovers this spring! Available for a limited time, indulge in an ORE® Cookies & Cream Cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory Bakery. Featuring OREO cookies baked in creamy cheesecake and layered with OREO cookie mousse, this delicious dessert pairs perfectly with all of life’s treasured moments this season.

“Spring is a time for renewal and making memories, and we’re thrilled to offer our customers delicious deals that will delight tastebuds without breaking the treasure chest. From our hand-battered chicken to our new dessert, we’re blending value and innovation to help customers throw boring overboard and treasure time with their crew,” said Christopher Caudill, Long John Silver’s senior vice president of marketing and innovation.

Customers can reel in these deals by sailing to their local Long John Silver’s or skip the line by ordering ahead online and picking up in-store. Ordering online also unlocks access to exclusive discounts and specials, turning every bite into a treasure trove of flavor. Customers can stay connected with the latest deals by signing up online to receive email or text message updates. Please visit the Long John Silver’s website to learn more about the latest menu offerings and to find your nearest store location.