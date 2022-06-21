Long John Silver's Rolls Out Coconut Popcorn Shrimp

Nothing screams summertime quite like seafood. This season, Long John Silver’s is pairing ingredients straight from paradise with its new Coconut Popcorn Shrimp. Starting June 27, the seafood specialist is taking its popcorn shrimp up a notch with a touch of sweetness.

Take your tastebuds on vacation with various Long John Silver’s offerings. Satisfy a midday craving with a Snackbox, Combo, or Fish & Coconut Popcorn Shrimp Platter, or feed the entire crew with a $10 Sea-Share or Family Feast. Whichever meal fits your fancy, the crispy pop-able coconut shrimp are sure to set the seafood mood.

“We are always looking for ways to provide exciting flavors and value to our guests. With our new Coconut Popcorn Shrimp, guests can set sail on a tropical flavor adventure without breaking their treasure chest,” says Christopher Caudill, senior vice president of marketing and innovation of Long John Silver’s.

Celebrate National Coconut Day on Sunday, June 26, with a free Coconut Popcorn Shrimp snackbox with a purchase of $10 or more through Long John Silver’s website for pick-up. Follow Long John Silver’s on social media or subscribe to their email club to receive a coupon for this shrimp-ly delicious offer.

Guests can get on island time at the closest Long John Silver’s or anchor down at home using DoorDash, UberEATS, Postmates or GrubHub. Or order ahead online, and choose a time for in-store pickup that works with your schedule, making it more convenient than ever to enjoy great tasting seafood. Either way, they can head to the Long John Silver’s website to find a restaurant near them.