Long John Silver’s to Serve Cheesecake Factory Desserts

Long John Silver’s announced mouthwatering offers that will have you treasure every bite. Available starting April 24, Long John Silver’s will offer its famous Chicken Planks in a $6 Basket, and they will also launch two delicious dessert options from The Cheesecake Factory Bakery. The perfect complement to any treasured moments this season, these sweet and savory menu items offer something for everyone.

This spring, customers can enjoy Long John Silver’s $6 Chicken Plank Basket, featuring two of our classic tender chicken strips, each made with 100% white meat chicken raised and produced on U.S. farms and then batter-dipped in restaurant by our cooks. Each basket also includes two of Long John Silver’s signature hushpuppies and your choice of a mouthwatering side.

But wait, there’s more. Long John Silver’s is partnering with The Cheesecake Factory Bakery to serve up not one, but two delectable cheesecake offerings. Try the creamy, Classic Cheesecake baked to golden perfection in a graham cracker crumb crust. Or, if your tastebuds are hunting for something more decadent, tge Triple Chocolate Cheesecake features a smooth chocolate flavor baked in a rich chocolate cookie crust, topped with a semisweet chocolate ganache and sprinkled with semisweet chocolate chips.

“Spring is full of celebrations, from Mother’s Day and Father’s Day to graduation season. As our customers plan for events with friends and family, we want to offer options that pair well with life’s treasured moments,” says Christopher Caudill, Long John Silver’s senior vice president of marketing and innovation. “We are always looking for exciting options that pair well with our fan-favorite items and deliver the quality and value our customers crave. This season’s additions, like The Cheesecake Factory Bakery desserts, are sure to delight as customers connect with loved ones this spring.”

Customers can catch these great offerings by coasting down to their local Long John Silver’s or by ordering online at LJSilvers.com. Please visit the Long John Silver’s website to learn more about the latest menu offerings and store locations.