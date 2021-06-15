Long John Silver’s Serving Up Triple Chocolate Fudge Cake for Father's Day

Long John Silver’s is helping guests celebrate the captain of your family this Father’s Day with a mouth-watering new dessert. The new menu item, the Triple Chocolate Fudge Cake is a fudge-filled Bundt cake layered with decadent chocolate frosting and chocolate morsels.

To sweeten the deal, guests will receive a free Triple Chocolate Fudge Cake with the purchase of any Long John Silver’s 10-piece family meal or larger for a limited time. So, grab your crew and sail over to Long John Silver’s for a tasty treat this Father’s Day.