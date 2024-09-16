Long John Silver’s invites swashbucklers from across the seven seas to celebrate “Talk Like a Pirate Day” on Thursday, Sept. 19. Customers can storm the decks of their nearest Long John Silver’s to earn free food – provided they serve up their best buccaneer phrases or wear their finest pirate regalia.

At participating locations, customers are encouraged to give their best “ahoy” or “shiver me timbers” to receive a free piece of fish or chicken. Those who go the extra nautical mile and dress like a pirate will earn a free two-piece fish or chicken basket.

“We are excited to celebrate another year of this delightful tradition,” said Christopher Caudill, senior vice president of marketing and innovation at Long John Silver’s. “Talk Like a Pirate Day is an opportunity to connect with our customers and show our appreciation. We can’t wait to see all the creative ways our guests will embrace their inner pirate.”

Chart a course for Long John Silver’s, where pirates will gather on September 19.