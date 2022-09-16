Long John Silver's Teams Up with No Kid Hungry

This September as part of National Hunger Action Month, the Long John Silver’s crew is teaming up with No Kid Hungry to help end childhood hunger in the United States. Long John Silver’s is going the extra mile this year with a minimum of $50,000 donation to help provide children the nourishment they need. Customers who donate $1 or more to No Kid Hungry in-store or through the drive-thru will receive a pin-up to hang in the restaurant.

And to top it off, customers placing an order for pickup through LJSilvers.com can receive a free Kids Meal when they make a $5 donation to No Kid Hungry at checkout. Customers interested in taking action can give at participating locations.