Things are getting messy—in the best way possible—as the LOOMIS Agency unveils a bold new TV spot for Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council (TDQOC), spotlighting the limited-time Sauced & Tossed Buffalo Chicken Strips. The campaign introduces a quirky new Sasquatch character and features cutting-edge virtual production to deliver big laughs and even bigger flavor.

Created to engage younger audiences while keeping the iconic DQ brand fresh and relevant, the new commercial leans into the new product’s messy, crave-worthy appeal. At the center of the fun is Sasquatch—a fully costumed, custom-built character with expressive facial features and a surprisingly relatable take on table manners.

“This isn’t just a product launch—it’s a full-on flavor explosion with a personality to match,” said Mike Sullivan, CEO of LOOMIS. “DQ fans love fun, and this spot brings that in a big, messy, unforgettable way.”

To bring this vision to life, Dallas-based LOOMIS assembled a top-tier creative and production team, including Executive Creative Director Tina Tackett; Group Creative Director Jim Green; Creative Director Cecily Worthy, Group Account Director Chelsea Ratliff; Account Director Jenna Oliver; Account Executive Cynthia Lopez; and Producer Chelsea Sevadjian.

The spot was filmed at XR214 Studios in Dallas using advanced LED wall technology and immersive digital design. The Dairy Queen restaurant setting was digitally rendered and custom-developed for the shoot.

Directed by Jake Springfield and Brian Bain, the shoot features a hilarious contrast between the untamed joy of eating the Sauced & Tossed tenders and Sasquatch’s surprisingly civilized attempts to stay clean. The commercial also pokes fun at the lengths fans will go to enjoy every bite of bold Buffalo flavor.

“This campaign let us push the boundaries both creatively and technically,” said Tina Tackett, Executive Creative Director at LOOMIS. “It’s a perfect example of how innovation and humor can work together to build brand love.”

Additional creative collaborators included Producer Cindy Fertitta, Assistant Director Gleason Barber, Gaffer Jason Sherman, Key Grip Tim Harkins, Art Director Tim Madison, Food Stylist Taylor Gervais, Wardrobe Stylist Yvonne Wagner, Special Effects Artists Rip Odebrosk and Carlos Savant, and Unreal Wall Tech team members Jason Starne, Sam Turner, Tanner Griggs, and Bobby Kurtz.

The campaign will run throughout Texas on TV, radio and social media channels for four weeks starting April 28.

With over two decades of experience representing Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council, LOOMIS continues to bring fresh energy to a beloved brand. The Sauced & Tossed Buffalo Chicken Strips are available at participating Texas Dairy Queen restaurants for a limited time only.