Lucky Cat Poke Company Launches as Virtual Brand in 50-Plus Locations

Craveworthy Brands has introduced a new culinary experience with its Lucky Cat Poke Company concept, celebrating the arrival with a nationwide rollout on National Poke Day, this Thursday, September 28.

Lucky Cat launched to widespread consumer applause less than two months ago with its inaugural brick-and-mortar location at the prestigious Oakbrook Center mall in suburban Chicago. That same day the brand also announced its forthcoming plans to enter nearly 20 different markets with dozens of virtual kitchen locations. The moment for the rollout has arrived and it couldn’t come on a more fitting day. To mark National Poke Day and the launch of Lucky Cat’s virtual kitchen model, the brand will offer special first-order promotions.

“Our team has been working tirelessly to be ready for this moment. It has taken tremendous coordination between operations, marketing and third-party vendor relations,” says Gregg Majewski, CEO of Craveworthy Brands and the creator of Lucky Cat Poke along with Craveworthy Creator Chef, Robert Kabakoff. “The brand captures the culinary and convenience preferences of today’s consumers without compromising fresh ingredients and great-tasting meals. We are excited to offer additional value of being a Craveworthy franchisee or operator, with more proprietary revenue streams and exciting, craveable concepts.”

Leveraging the Craveworthy platform, Lucky Cat benefits from the umbrella company’s talented operations teams at its Genghis Grill, BD’s Mongolian Grill and Flat Top Grill concepts across the nation in major metropolitan areas, including Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Detroit, Cleveland, Nashville, Memphis and more. The brand will be using these kitchens to prep food and serve as hubs for third-party delivery companies that will have the brand on their apps and drivers at the ready to deliver.

“Lucky Cat underscores how Craveworthy is turning industry disruption into a strategic advantage,” says Chef Becca McIntyre, Vice President of Culinary and Supply Chain for Craveworthy Brands. “The innovative brand, designed exclusively for delivery, defies conventional poke dining. Lucky Cat goes beyond customer expectations by emphasizing speed, convenience, and the use of the freshest ingredients.”

Craveworthy strategically positions itself to enhance customer accessibility while embracing industry-disrupting technology. In addition to the third-party apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats, Lucky Cat consumers can conveniently order through the brand's website, powered by Olo technology.

Craveworthy, the emergent restaurant enterprise, has gained widespread acclaim for the collection of brands it has acquired and created in the past 18 months under the direction of accomplished CEO Gregg Majewski.

Lucky Cat joins the portfolio of Craveworthy Brands concepts, including legacy brands Genghis Grill, BD’s Mongolian Grill and Flat Top Grill, as well as emerging brands making waves throughout the country Wing it On!, The Budlong and Krafted.