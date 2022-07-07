Lucky’s Chicken to Open New Stores in North Texas

Lucky’s Chicken announced the launch of three new outposts set to open throughout North Texas this summer. The new locations will open in Webb Chapel, Richardson and Oak Lawn, respectively.

Bringing the taste of Nashville hot chicken to Dallas, Lucky’s Chicken debuted in East Dallas in September 2020. The retro diner decor, designed by our in-house team, hearkens back to classic Americana with red & white checkered vinyl floors, oak-slat booths, 60’s-era aluminum-banded countertops, vintage opal glass pendant fixtures, and old-school neon signage throughout. The Webb Chapel and Richardson locations will also feature drive-thru ordering. The menu offers four trademark heat levels, keeping the focus on top-notch fried chicken and flavorful sauces that cater to every palette; proceed with caution for their spiciest level, the “Best of Luck.”

Across all locations, diners can expect menu favorites Lucky’s has built its name on. Keeping it simple, the menu includes staples like chicken sandwiches and chicken tenders offered in four levels of spice to test your valor (“No Heat,” “Feelin’ Lucky,” “Damn Lucky,” and “Best Of Luck”). The “Big Lou” sandwich— a house-baked butter bun stacked high with tenders, slaw, comeback sauce, and pickles—is a fan favorite. Another menu standout is the “Slider Combo” giving you the best of both worlds with one tender and one slider with pickles and slaw. Classic sides like mac ‘n’ cheese, coleslaw, and “Howlin’” fries (tossed in a secret spice blend and topped with Lucky’s sauce and spicy ranch) round out the menu. Groups can opt for Family Fare options which include packages for parties of 4 or 6 as well as platters of chicken tenders and choice of sides.

Webb Chapel, located at 3106 Forest Lane, Dallas, TX 75234 opens July 11th, 2022. The 2,500 square foot space will also have a drive thru. The Richardson location at 1545 East Belt Line Road, Richardson, TX 75081 debuts Summer 2022. The 2,462 square foot space will also have a drive thru. The 2,400 square foot Oak Lawn space also launches Summer 2022 at 3827 Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX 75219 and will be dine-in only. All three locations will be open 11 am - 11 pm.