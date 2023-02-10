Lucky's Chicken Opens Third Location

Lucky’s Chicken, Dallas’ favorite hot chicken concept, has opened its 3rd outpost on Lemmon Ave and Oak Lawn Ave. in the former Einstein Bros. Bagel location (3827 Lemmon Ave). This opening is one of four new locations in 2023.

Known for its top-notch fried chicken and bluesy, retro aesthetic, this Lucky’s Chicken location will be dine-in-focused and ready to satisfy the late night appetite. Lou Olerio and his team are excited to enter the energetic neighborhood of Oak Lawn. Stationed on the buzzy street of Lemmon Ave. Lucky’s is sure to be the hottest (literally) spot in town.

The simple menu encompasses the culture of a classic Nashville Hot Chicken restaurant highlighting an array of heat levels that’ll test your senses (“Kinda Lucky”, “Feelin’ Lucky”, “Damn Lucky” and “Best Of Luck”). For some added flare, guests are encouraged to dunk their chicken tenders in one of the many flavorful sauces. Another Lucky’s staple is the “Big Lou” sandwich, a house-baked butter bun stacked high with tenders, slaw, Lucky’s sauce, and pickles. Sides include Mac ‘N’ Cheese, Coleslaw, Cheese Fries, and Howlin’ Fries (shake fries smothered in Lucky’s sauce and jalapeño ranch). Catering options consist of party platters, box lunches and family packages perfect for gathering with friends or family to celebrate their favorite team’s victory or any occasion in need of some heat.

Much like the other locations, Lucky’s Lemmon highlights diner-culture elements such as red & white checkered vinyl floors, oak-slat booths, a classic 60’s-era aluminum-banded countertop, and vintage opal glass pendant fixtures. Replica vintage blues posters sourced from Nashville antique shops, hand-painted murals, and old-school neon signage throughout the property will transport guests to a former era.

Lucky’s Chicken will be open seven days a week, Sunday - Thursday, 10:30 am to 9 pm, and Friday - Saturday, 10:30 am - 10 pm. Online ordering is available at all locations.