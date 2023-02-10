    Lucky's Chicken Opens Third Location

    Industry News | February 10, 2023
    Big Lou Sandwich at Lucky's Chicken.
    Lucky's Chicken
    It's one of four new stores in 2023.

    Lucky’s Chicken, Dallas’ favorite hot chicken  concept, has opened its 3rd outpost on Lemmon Ave and Oak Lawn Ave. in the former Einstein Bros. Bagel location (3827 Lemmon Ave). This opening is one of  four new locations in 2023.

     Known for its top-notch fried chicken and bluesy, retro aesthetic, this Lucky’s  Chicken location will be dine-in-focused and ready to satisfy the late night appetite. Lou Olerio and his team are excited to enter the energetic neighborhood of Oak  Lawn. Stationed on the buzzy street of Lemmon Ave. Lucky’s is sure to be the hottest  (literally) spot in town.   

    The simple menu encompasses the culture of a classic Nashville Hot Chicken restaurant highlighting an array of heat levels that’ll test your senses (“Kinda  Lucky”, “Feelin’ Lucky”, “Damn Lucky” and “Best Of Luck”). For some added  flare, guests are encouraged to dunk their chicken tenders in one of the many  flavorful sauces. Another Lucky’s staple is the “Big Lou” sandwich, a house-baked  butter bun stacked high with tenders, slaw, Lucky’s sauce, and pickles. Sides include  Mac ‘N’ Cheese, Coleslaw, Cheese Fries, and Howlin’ Fries (shake fries smothered  in Lucky’s sauce and jalapeño ranch). Catering options consist of party platters, box  lunches and family packages perfect for gathering with friends or family to celebrate  their favorite team’s victory or any occasion in need of some heat. 

    Much like the other locations, Lucky’s Lemmon highlights diner-culture elements  such as red & white checkered vinyl floors, oak-slat booths, a classic 60’s-era  aluminum-banded countertop, and vintage opal glass pendant fixtures. Replica  vintage blues posters sourced from Nashville antique shops, hand-painted murals,  and old-school neon signage throughout the property will transport guests to a  former era.  

    Lucky’s Chicken will be open seven days a week, Sunday - Thursday, 10:30 am to 9  pm, and Friday - Saturday, 10:30 am - 10 pm. Online ordering is available at all  locations.   

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by WTWH Media LLC.

    read more