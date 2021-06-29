Lucky’s Hot Chicken to Open Five New Locations by Early 2022

Lucky’s Hot Chicken, the viral Texas-owned-and operated hot chicken restaurant concept, announced expansion plans with five new North Texas locations slated to open by early 2022. Four of the seven in total will feature drive-thrus.

The concept’s flagship location in East Dallas (4505 Gaston Ave) opened in late September 2020 in the iconic mid-century building where restaurant mogul Norman Brinker (Brinker International, parent to Chili’s, Steak & Ale, etc.) opened his first concept, Brink’s Restaurant.

Lucky’s Hot Chicken’s retro diner vibes and trademark heat levels were an instant hit among locals, even bringing fans flocking in from out of state, forming lines around the block, much in thanks to its buzzworthy social media presence. The group opened a second location in April of this year across from Southern Methodist University on Hillcrest Ave and McFarlin Blvd (6309 Hillcrest Ave). Like its’ flagship location, Lucky’s Hot Chicken’s Highland Park location has become a go-to for local families and students in the Park Cities.

The concept’s third dine-in-focused outpost will open in Oak Lawn on Lemmon and Oak Lawn Aves in the former Einstein Bros. Bagels location (3827 Lemmon Ave). It won’t feature a drive-thru like the other new spots, though the large space will feature an all-day dining menu and will remain open late-night like Lucky’s Hot Chicken in Highland Park.

The four other locations, which will feature drive-thrus include:

Richardson 1545 E Belt Line Road, Richardson, TX 75081

Pleasant Grove 2630 S Buckner Blvd, Dallas, TX 75227

Farmer’s Branch 3106 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX 76229

Grand Prairie at Epic Northwest Crossing at Warrior Parkway and 161. This will be the first location built from the ground up as a “prototype store,” modeled after Lucky’s flagship location’s iconic retro building.

The new locations will feature many of the same beloved elements from its’ flagships. Diner-culture elements like red & white checkered vinyl floors, oak-slat booths, a classic 60’s-era aluminum-banded countertop, and vintage opal glass pendant fixtures transport guests to a former era. Replica vintage blues posters sourced from Nashville antique shops, hand-painted murals, and old-school neon signage throughout round out property.

Hip with a retro twist, Lucky’s Hot Chicken embodies the culture of classic Nashville Hot Chicken. The menu keeps it simple: chicken tenders and nuggets, listed in 5 levels of spice to test your valor (“Kinda Lucky”, “Feelin’ Lucky”, “Damn Lucky”, “Lucky AF”, “Best Of Luck”). The “Big Lou” sandwich is served as the staple sandwich— a house-baked butter bun stacked high with tenders, slaw, cheese, comeback sauce, and pickles. New to the menu is the Velvet Chicken & Waffle featuring a red velvet Belgian waffle, maple syrup, and three jumbo tenders. Plus, classic sides like Mac ‘N’ Cheese, Coleslaw, Fried Pickles, Shake Fries (tossed in secret spice blend), and Plain Fries.