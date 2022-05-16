Luna Grill Bolsters Chicken Wrap Lineup

Luna Grill's Modern Greek Chicken Wrap was an immediate hit after hitting the menu in early 2021. Customers loved the portability and the option to enjoy their favorite fresh flavors of the Mediterranean on the go.

Expanding on the success of its first wrap and the overwhelmingly positive customer feedback, Luna Grill is launching two new Fresh Med Wrap options, the hearty and comforting Mediterranean Chicken Wrap and the crunchy and refreshing Apple Walnut Chicken Wrap.

"Our guests love taking Luna Grill’s signature, made-from-scratch flavors everywhere, so adding more choices wrapped up and ready to go was a natural addition to our menu," says Luna Grill Director of Marketing Morgan Rogers. "All it takes is one bite and diners are transported to a sunny Mediterranean wrap lover’s paradise," she added.

Priced at only $10.49, each Fresh Med Wrap is packed with the bright, healthy ingredients that make the Mediterranean Diet consistently named one of the top diets for overall health:

(new) Mediterranean Chicken Wrap -- Grilled chicken, fresh kale medley, Medi Mix (chickpea salad), feta cheese, house vinaigrette, wrapped in a multigrain lavash. Guests can make the wrap vegetarian by substituting falafel for chicken.

(new) Apple Walnut Chicken Wrap -- Grilled chicken, candied walnuts, apple slices, gorgonzola cheese, cranberries, fresh kale medley, pomegranate dressing, wrapped in a multigrain lavash. Guests can make the wrap vegetarian by substituting falafel for chicken.

(existing) Modern Greek Chicken Wrap -- Grilled chicken, tomato, cucumber, pickled onions, olives, feta cheese, sliced pepperoncini, house vinaigrette and a fresh kale medley, wrapped in a multigrain lavash. Guests can make the wrap vegetarian by substituting falafel for chicken.

Rolling out at all Luna Grill locations systemwide, these latest wrap offerings go hand in hand with the newly launched Luna Vida Bowl line, which gives guests even more choices when it comes to how they want to enjoy the fresh flavors of the Mediterranean.

Luna Grill Mediterranean Kitchen is a pioneer in the fast-casual segment, providing fresh Mediterranean food such as signature kabob plates, gourmet salads, pitas, bowls, appetizers including hummus and falafel, wraps, desserts, craft beer and wine in a contemporary setting. The concept has now grown to 51 locations in Southern California and the Dallas Fort Worth area.