Luna Grill Launches Bowl Line for 2022

The new year typically brings a renewed commitment to healthy eating and a focus on wellness with consumers leaning into nutrition and nourishment this year perhaps more than ever. Leading the pack for this focus on wellness is the Mediterranean Diet, one of the top-ranked choices for overall heart health and well-being.

Luna Grill is kicking off 2022 with its new “Luna Vida” bowl line, a collection of four Mediterranean options to fit a variety of lifestyles and diet needs, including Classic Mediterranean, Keto, Vegetarian, and Vegan. “Our guests have been asking us for more flexible lifestyle choices, so we sought out to create a lineup of bowls that deliver the delicious flavors of the Mediterranean while meeting our guests’ needs. Whether looking for something lighter in the new year or simply following a specialized diet, there is an option available for everyone,” said Luna Grill Director of Marketing Morgan Rogers.

Now available at all Luna Grill locations systemwide, the new line starts with the low calorie, gluten-free and high protein (29g) Classic Luna Vida Bowl featuring grilled sustainable salmon served on top of a bed of lettuce with lemon vinaigrette, Greek cabbage, chickpea salad, cucumber, tomato and feta drizzled with housemade tzatziki. “This bowl truly delivers on the sunny and fresh flavors of the Mediterranean,” said Luna Grill Director of Marketing Morgan Rogers.

From there, guests can customize based on their specific dietary needs and preferences, by ordering the Keto Bowl (swapping in spicy feta), Vegan Bowl (swapping falafel for salmon, changing the sauce and removing feta) or Vegetarian Bowl (swapping falafel for salmon).

"We know lifestyle bowls are incredibly popular with our guests, and we wanted to expand our offerings with value-conscious choices full of rich flavors and quality ingredients such as sustainably grilled salmon and housemade falafel, a wonderful plant-based protein option," adds Rogers. All four of the Luna Vida bowls sell for $10.99 making them an excellent value no matter how guests customize.

The Luna Vida bowls feature a brand-new chickpea salad, a bright mix of cooked chickpeas with freshly chopped tomato, cucumber, onion, mint, parsley, and cilantro dressed in a new housemade lemon vinaigrette.

Luna Grill Mediterranean Kitchen is a pioneer in the fast-casual segment, providing fresh Mediterranean food such as signature kabob plates, gourmet salads, pitas, bowls, appetizers including hummus and falafel, wraps, desserts, craft beer and wine in a contemporary setting. The concept has now grown to 51 locations in Southern California and the Dallas Fort Worth area.