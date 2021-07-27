Luna Grill Launches New Mobile App and Upgraded Rewards Program

Luna Grill has launched a completely refreshed mobile app to reflect its updated brand look and feel, along with an enhanced rewards program renamed "Club Luna," giving guests double the reward earnings and a seamless online ordering experience.

The new Luna Grill app channels the company's “Mediterranean escape” branding, highlighting the warm, sunny feel of the Mediterranean including blue waters and an abundance of fresh, nutrient dense food.

One of the company's biggest enhancements is an upgrade to the structure of the rewards program. Points are now doubled and new/existing guests will earn a $10 reward for every $100 spent. Additionally, every new guest who downloads the app will receive $5 off their first order, valid on any item of choice. "We are thrilled to deliver an enhanced app now with even more rewards. Our app guests are our most loyal and dedicated consumers so we wanted to deliver on what they’re asking for, more offers!" said Luna Grill Director of Marketing Morgan Rogers. "We’re excited to incentivize them with offers that matter so they keep using the program and coming back to Luna Grill," she adds.

New design elements also allow for a more photo-forward design, an easier and more intuitive online ordering experience and the option to now place catering orders of any size directly through the app.

The new Luna Grill app also takes into account how guests are ordering their meals: Delivery, pickup and curbside options along with the variety of meal choices resonating with diners such as signature plates, family meals and larger catering orders as groups and co-workers begin gathering again. "One of our biggest goals with the app refresh was to ensure the enhanced functionality was as seamless as possible and integrated all the ways guests continue to enjoy Luna Grill post-COVID," Rogers adds.