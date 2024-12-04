Luna Grill Mediterranean Kitchen has named Billy Grenham as the company’s first Chief Marketing Officer. Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2024, the company opened its 52nd restaurant this year and is poised to open a restaurant every other month over 2025 followed by accelerated expansion outside of California over the next five years. Grenham’s appointment is a strategic management addition to further propel the brand’s growth.

“Billy has a unique experience portfolio in lifestyle marketing and brand development for world class organizations such as Yum! Brands, PEPSICO and CycleBar. He is one of the most observant marketers I have ever worked with and understands how to make brands very relevant to current culture. These skills are invaluable as we expand our footprint — The timing couldn’t be better,” said Luna Grill President Rich Pinnella.

Grenham first worked with Pinnella at Yum! Brands during his tenure from 2014 until 2019, where he served in various capacities including Head of Global Marketing and Communications for Taco Bell. Grenham led the global brand vision, growth & omni-channel sales strategies for Taco Bell International restaurants spanning 26 countries, growing from 75 restaurants to now over 1,000.

During that time, Grenham spearheaded the marketing Center of Excellence as well as the new market entry strategies for the brand’s entry into China, Brazil, Japan, Romania and Australia, among others. His disruptive ‘globally consistent and locally relevant’ strategies are still in use today at Taco Bell.

“I believe strongly in the power of a brand purpose and threading that through everything we do. There has been a strong shift in eating habits in the U.S. Young and old are now very conscious about what they eat and how it makes them feel. I have been watching Luna Grill grow over the past few years and everything they stand for is spot-on, Good Food That is Good For You. Our consumer landscape is shifting to that direction and I’m so excited to be part of that shift.” said Grenham.

Most recently, Grenham was Chief Marketing Officer of Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, a top national casual dining concept, overseeing the marketing department and agency relationships. During that tenure, he successfully launched a paid subscription membership loyalty program (‘Campfire Club’) and grew the Lazy Dog Beer Club to a record number of members through once-in-a-lifetime gated fan experiences.

Prior to Lazy Dog, Grenham spent nearly five years in the fitness space with positions as Chief Marketing Officer at both CycleBar and Chuze Fitness. “Growing up, my parents owned and operated a local fitness center. They instilled in me a passion for communicating the value of wellness and the importance of building healthy communities. Moving to Luna Grill is the perfect opportunity for me carry on that message and leverage my experience in restaurants and fitness,” said Grenham.

“Grenham will be an integral member of the Executive Team, leading the company’s branding and messaging as Luna Grill continues its growth trajectory. The company has plans to aggressively expand with additional locations in new and existing markets in the next year, along with the opening a new corporate headquarters in Carlsbad, California,” said Luna Grill CEO Sean Pourteymour.