Luna Grill Mediterranean Kitchen Sets Opening Date in Menifee

Luna Grill Mediterranean Kitchen will open on Wednesday, August 3, at 27311 Newport Road in Menifee, California, bringing scratch-made Mediterranean fare to residents of Menifee.

Guests can get in on the Luna love before Menifee even opens with a special "coming soon" offer—The first 100 people who sign up for Luna Grill rewards and select Menifee as their favorite location will receive a free entree offer valid August 3 - 9. Guests can sign up by visiting www.lunagrill.com/menifee/.

This new Temecula Valley location showcases an interior style evocative of the Mediterranean, blending light and airy elements with blue details, designed to create a transparent and welcoming environment for guests dining in. Additionally, the restaurant design features designated to-go order shelving for seamless delivery and online ordering pick up along with patio space for al fresco dining.

Luna Grill offers diners a variety of authentic Mediterranean options such as 8-hour marinated chicken and beef filet Kabobs, Falafel, Hummus, salads, wraps and pitas. "From the very beginning our purpose has always been about inspiring our guests to make good food choices and we are thrilled to bring the fresh, nutrient-packed and sunny flavors of the Mediterranean to Menifee," says Luna Grill Director of Marketing Morgan Rogers.

Menifee marks Luna Grill's 52nd location and the company continues to march forward on its journey to become a nationally recognized brand. Luna Grill plans to increase the brand’s footprint in the coming years throughout Southern California, Texas and beyond.