Luna Grill Mediterranean Kitchen announced today that Rich Pinnella has been named Chief Executive Officer, marking a pivotal leadership transition as the fast-casual brand enters a new phase of rapid expansion. The move comes as founder and longtime CEO Sean Pourteymour steps into the role of Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board.

Pinnella, who joined Luna Grill six years ago serving as President, has been a key architect of the brand’s operational evolution, customer experience, and expansion strategy.

“After 20 incredible years as CEO, it fills me with pride to pass the baton to Rich,” said Sean Pourteymour, Luna Grill co-founder. “From day one, my family and I knew he had what it took to lead this company into the future. Rich leads with integrity, vision, and heart – and there’s no one better suited to guide Luna Grill into its most exciting chapter yet.”

Luna Grill, which has built a loyal following for its clean, Mediterranean-inspired menu and mission to inspire better food choices, has grown to over 50 restaurants throughout California and Texas – fueled by four consecutive years of same-store sales growth and eight straight quarters of transaction gains. The brand recently announced its first of many Arizona locations and upcoming expansion into the new Terminal 1 at San Diego International Airport.

“It’s an honor to lead a brand I deeply believe in – one built on culture, purpose, and belief in people,” said Rich Pinnella, newly appointed CEO of Luna Grill. “Sean and the team have built something truly special and I’m humbled to take the reins as we accelerate into new markets and new opportunities. The Mediterranean lifestyle has never been more relevant, and Luna Grill is just getting started.”

Pinnella brings over 25 years of experience in food and hospitality, including brand leadership roles across both public and private companies. His promotion signals Luna Grill’s readiness to scale its mission-driven model with operational excellence and strategic growth.

“This is an inflection point for Luna Grill,” Pourteymour added. “With Rich at the helm and our team stronger than ever, we’re poised to continue to grow with intention and heart – just like we always have.”

Pourteymour will remain actively involved as Executive Chairman, providing strategic support to Pinnella and the executive leadership team.