Luna Grill Names Tony Reaman New Financial Chief

Luna Grill has named Tony Reaman as the company's new Chief Financial Officer. Reaman's 20 years of diverse experience leading strategic and financial functions at founder led, private equity and Fortune 500 companies will be key to the company as it continues to expand. "Tony's unique background and knowledge relating to multi-unit operations and scalability align perfectly with the future of the Luna Grill brand," says company president Rich Pinnella.

Most recently, Reaman spent five years as Senior Vice President of Strategic Planning at Corner Bakery Cafe. As a member of the executive team, he was responsible for developing strategic and financial goals through initiative design, execution and monitoring systems for the company. Specifically, he was tasked with pricing recommendations across multiple markets and productivity tracking, forecasting and modeling for the company's operations - including acquisition strategies, expertise essential to Luna Grill as it continues its growth trajectory, according to Pinnella.

"I am thrilled to join the powerhouse Luna Grill executive team filled with industry innovators and to collaborate and strategize on the most impactful financial and operational decisions as the company grows," Reaman adds.

Reaman also served as both Vice President and Director of Financial Planning and Analysis at Georgia-based McAlister's Deli where he oversaw all financial reporting, budgeting, forecasting and analytical support across the organization. His position was essential in the creation of strategic initiative recommendations and support systemwide, spanning from the executive suite to store-level and franchisee interfaces.

His career also includes tenure in financial services, operations and revenue growth management positions with some of the largest names in the consumer/dining industries, including Hooters of America, The Pantry, Inc. and Blockbuster Inc. Reaman also has provided independent financial and operations consulting services to a number of restaurant operators over the years.

Reaman has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Finance Concentration from Colorado State University.

Luna Grill Mediterranean Kitchen is a pioneer in the fast-casual segment, providing fresh Mediterranean food such as signature kabob plates, gourmet salads, bowls, appetizers including hummus and falafel, wraps, desserts, craft beer and wine in a contemporary setting. The concept has now grown to 51 locations in Southern California and the Dallas Fort Worth area.