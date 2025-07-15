Lunchbox, the enterprise restaurant platform, announced a record number of go-lives and new enterprise signatures in the first half of 2025, driven by a growing appetite for digital ordering, first-party catering, and streamlined guest engagement. Brands like Nick the Greek, Vertex Hospitality, Pei Wei, and Hawaiian Bros have onboarded with the growing enterprise provider. These rapid deployments reflect both a shift in restaurant priorities and an internal transformation at Lunchbox, which has restructured its engineering and onboarding teams around speed, precision, and impact.

In an industry where time is money, operators are finding urgency in the numbers. According to Square, 88% of restaurants now say online ordering is essential to their business. And catering is increasingly leading the charge, not just as a side channel, but as a core growth engine. Fast casual chains that actively promote catering see 30–40% higher check averages—topping $500 per check—and more recurring orders on Lunchbox.

Building for Urgency

To meet this momentum, Lunchbox overhauled its launch process, introducing 90-day go-live sprints, agile pod teams, and new tooling to move from signed to live in weeks, not quarters. “Operators don’t need another endless implementation cycle,” said James Walker, CEO of Lunchbox. “They need to go live, collect data, and start driving revenue.” Since joining Lunchbox as CEO earlier this year, Walker has rallied the team’s focus on faster, more efficient launches for its customers.

Recent launches highlight the impact of this operational shift:

Nick the Greek launched native catering for 84 locations in just 93 days, a full-scale rollout that drove immediate digital order volume and simplified operations for franchisees.

Layla Bagels, a two-location concept, went live on web, app, loyalty, catering, gift cards, and CRM — all in under 66 days.

Pei Wei, which launched across over 100 locations nationwide, and Hawaiian Bros deployed full catering and order aggregation stacks, with Hawaiian Bros running a phased rollout to help franchisees buy in after early corporate success.

In addition to speed to launch, Lunchbox is innovating faster than before, introducing new rollouts such as:

Free Order Aggregation with purchase of any of its core solutions

Bank Loyalty, now in beta, the new loyalty points system on par with Starbucks rewards

Catering calendar view, more dynamic house accounts, and improvements to back-end catering order placing

And a suite of AI tools and technologies set to launch later this year

The brand is doubling down on building for operators, giving customers direct input and a seat at the table when it comes to the product roadmap.

The Bigger Picture

Behind the urgency is a broader shift: Restaurants are prioritizing owned digital infrastructure. After years of over-reliance on third-party marketplaces, operators are re-investing in first-party channels that let them control guest data, launch campaigns quickly, and build long-term loyalty.

According to Technomic, 61% of operators say off-premises optimization is a top strategic priority in 2025. And app ordering? Still climbing. Deloitte reports that 57% of diners prefer to order digitally from a restaurant’s own website or app, citing convenience, rewards, and personalization.

Lunchbox has made platform efficiency a priority in response. Its onboarding model now mirrors the go-to-market tempo of high-growth restaurant brands, moving from centralized playbooks to agile, brand-specific launch sprints.

“This isn’t just about fast launches,” said Walker. “It’s about helping brands meet the moment. Guests expect seamless digital experiences. Operators expect speed. We’ve rebuilt around both.”