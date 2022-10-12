Mac + Cheese Kitchen Prepares for Opening at San Jose International Airport

Mac + Cheese Kitchen, the new comfort food concept from Elevate Gourmet Brands, has begun the build-out of their flagship restaurant and bar at Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport Terminal B.Mac + Cheese Kitchen elevates the great American comfort food to an airport indulgence. At Mac + Cheese Kitchen, guests are encouraged to “fill their skillet,” building their own custom cheesy creations starting with a choice of white or cheddar bechamel cheese sauces, then adding premium proteins like grilled chicken, smoked bacon, or BBQ pulled pork. From there, guests can choose from a menu of unique and delicious add-ons, and top if off with toasted breadcrumbs. Their skillet is then crisped in the oven, and is ready to eat in only 4 minutes.

“We’re excited to launch Mac + Cheese Kitchen in San Jose. We had a lot of fun in the test kitchen developing this concept- we ate a lot of mac and cheese dishes," jokes Brian Laliberte, CEO of Elevate Gourmet Brands. ”There are so many possibilities with a comfort food like mac and cheese, we really wanted to tweak the menu for each restaurant location based on regional tastes and the availability of high-quality ingredients"

Boasting an inclusive kids’ menu, grilled Mac + Cheese Sandwiches, a unique breakfast menu, fresh salad options, and dessert favorites, Mac + Cheese Kitchen has something for everyone. The San Jose Airport Mac + Cheese Kitchen will also also feature a full bar showcasing local craft beer, craft cocktails, and wine selections from one of the best growing regions in the country. Mac + Cheese Kitchen encourages you to feast before you fly!

Mac + Cheese Kitchen was designed in collaboration with Silhouette Architecture Design in Chicago, and Altitude is the construction partner. Elevate Gourmet Brands will follow up the SJC Mac + Cheese Kitchen with a second location, in SFO’s terminal 3 in the summer of 2023.