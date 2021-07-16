Mad Chicken to Open in McKinney, Texas

Mad for Chicken is about to give Texans their first taste of cluckin’ good Korean fried chicken when the fast-growing craft casual brand makes its debut in Downtown McKinney at 216 W. Virginia St., Ste. 102 on Friday, July 23.

As if you need more reasons to flock to the Lone Star State’s first Mad For Chicken, the first 50 customers to make a purchase at the new restaurant on grand opening weekend – July 23-25 – will receive a free wing or drumstick. Mad for Chicken’s signature fried chicken are tossed in a savory Soy Garlic sauce.

“This is a huge grand opening for the entire brand because it’s the first Mad for Chicken to open outside of New York!” says Michael Kim, owner of The One Esca Group, a proud Mad for Chicken franchisee. “Born in Queens, Mad For Chicken is a cool concept with incredible food and a one-of-a-kind ambiance that’s great for friends to get together and enjoy drinks after work alongside mouthwatering Korean fried chicken. We’re thrilled to introduce this brand to North Texas and show everyone in the region why Mad For Chicken’s signature fried chicken and unique, Asian-inspired dishes are unlike anything they’ve ever experienced. We can’t wait to make our Texas debut and celebrate with everyone in the McKinney area next week!”

McKinney’s first Mad For Chicken marks the brand’s first location in Texas and seventh systemwide. The new restaurant will be open Tuesday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Never too chicken to push the limits, Mad for Chicken’s menu features everything from Korean-inspired sizzling hot stone kimchi and bulgogi bowls to pork belly strips, salads, and unique kimchi fries and quesadillas. Of course, you can’t forget about the fan-favorite that guests are mad for – the brand’s signature non-GMO, farm-fresh Korean fried chicken. Made with a thin layer of flour and then double fried to perfection and hand-brushed with secret sauce, the brand’s fried chicken is available as wings, drumsticks and boneless breasts.