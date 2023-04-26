MAD Greens Now Offering Cleopatra Salad

As of April 5, MAD Greens has begun offering its Cleopatra Salad. The meal fit for a queen includes spinach, spring mix, cabbage, red onion, quinoa, almonds, cranberry, feta, house-grilled chicken, and an innovative sweet herb vinaigrette. Customers can order the salad either online or in-store through June 28.

“With this salad, we were looking to give our guests a new nutrient-dense salad packed with flavor,” says Darden Coors, CEO of Salad Collective. “We are known for making healthy food that is delicious and nutritious, and this salad is right in that sweet spot.”

At the center of this salad is the sweet herb vinaigrette that tastes like spring, and is a new proprietary dressing made fresh in each restaurant like all MAD Greens dressings. It is both gluten-free and dairy free, and its sweetness comes from all-natural agave syrup. This dressing is available on any customized or create-your-own salad. The healthier-for-you dish also packs a punch with 43 grams of protein.

“It’s my job to make healthier eating fun, and that’s exactly what we’re doing here with the Cleopatra Salad,” says Jeff Disanto, Director of Culinary at MAD Greens. “Flavor is our passion, and our ‘madness’ is creating fresh everyday foods into something our customers won’t forget.”

The MAD Greens menu is completely customizable to fit all needs and on-the-go lifestyles. The salad concept’s team can meet all guests’ customization requests quickly and easily, and can accommodate the majority of dietary restrictions like gluten free, vegetarian, vegan, paleo or keto diets.