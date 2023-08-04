MAD Greens Now Offering Lucky Croutons MAD Scratch & Win Game Cards

MAD Greens fans will soon be in a MAD dash to get their “Lucky Croutons MAD Scratch & Win” game cards.

Starting July 31, all MAD Greens locations across Colorado, Arizona and Texas (except airport locations) will be offering its “Lucky Croutons Scratch & Win” game cards to all customers who purchase an entrée.

Ready to bring home the greens? Each card is a winner with five different prize options to scratch and unveil:

Grand Prize: One free entrée every week for an entire year

First Prize: One free entrée

Second Prize: Buy one entrée, get one free entrée

Third Prize: One free reusable PATH water bottle

Fourth Prize: One free fountain beverage or iced tea

Now through September 3 (or until all cards are distributed), every guest over 18 who orders an entrée will receive a game card with their purchase. Both online orders and in-store orders will be able to receive the game cards. Then fans can redeem their winnings in-store on their next visit until October 31. Lucky Croutons Scratch & Win prizes cannot be redeemed online, only for in-store purchases. Everyone is encouraged to share their Scratch & Win experience to Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Threads, tagging MAD Greens and using #luckycroutons in the post.

In partnership with Robust Promotions, a national company specializing in turnkey customized contests for household brands, MAD Greens’ “Lucky Croutons Scratch & Win” promotion is embracing nostalgia and gamification to create an interactive, memorable experience for consumers. Named after the brand's signature homemade croutons, the game has garnered a loyal following for more than a decade and is back for the first time since 2019.

“We’re thrilled to reintroduce the highly anticipated ‘Lucky Croutons’ promotion to our MAD Greens community,” says VP of Marketing Jenn Ruppert. “Our scratch and win program provides a strategic opportunity to engage with guests face-to-face, growing in-store sales and visit frequency while showcasing our brand’s warm hospitality and playful character. There’s a charming nostalgia associated with playing a physical game in this digital era, and our team is MAD excited to celebrate with our fans as they unveil their prizes!”

MAD Greens is beloved for its fresh, friendly outlook on eating healthy food that satisfies all taste preferences and dietary restrictions. Its menu is fun and approachable with creative menu item names, unique characters, and humorous stories. The salads are made fresh in front of guests and are tossed and ready to eat for customers who are on the go, ensuring they get a variety of ingredients in every bite. The brand’s proprietary house-made dressings and MAD spice blends are fan-favorite products for the bold flavors and originality. Ingredients are chopped, baked, or blended fresh every day. Although it is known for its salads, MAD Greens also offers warm grain bowls, wraps, desserts, and fresh homemade juice. MAD Rewards, the loyalty program for MAD Greens, began in 2021 in an effort to show love to customers by rewarding them for every visit.