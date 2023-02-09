MAD Greens Prepares for Growth Push

MAD Greens is tossing itself into a new growth strategy with its eyes set to expand through franchising in new markets across the nation. The brand’s growth strategy stands to have 50 percent more stores under development by the end of 2023.

Systemwide, the strength of the business model is proving to produce average unit volume marks consistent with the returns that experienced multi-unit franchise investors are seeking. In 2021, MAD Greens achieved an average unit volume surpassing $1.3 million. The surge in store sales comes as MAD Greens leverages its high-performing tech stack that gives consumers the ability to go MAD when and how they want through fast in-store, app, web, third-party and catering orders. Given its strong sales to initial investment ratio and ongoing return on investment, MAD Greens is prioritizing franchise growth in targeted key market areas in and throughout Arizona, Texas, and surrounding states.

“Now is the perfect time to launch full force into our franchise development strategy,” says Darden Coors, Chief Executive Officer and a proven restaurant industry leader. “We continue to flourish in our three markets, providing a well-established brand and systems for those who want to add a healthy, salad-centric restaurant to their portfolio. From our culinary focus to operational efficiencies, we have the ability to quickly meet customer preferences through streamlined ordering and full customization. Franchise operators will be able to franchise with uninhibited scalability.”

Those who choose to franchise with MAD Greens will benefit from strong systems, an established support team, and longstanding operating company in the healthy food sector. With tons of green space in a low penetrated section of the industry, MAD Greens has already generated interest for its fast-casual concept, which can operate in both traditional and non-traditional locations.

“Since opening MAD Greens in 2004, we’ve been constantly approached by people interested in franchising with us and it’s exciting to finally offer franchises great partners to grow with into new markets,” says Coors. “In 2023, we have many goals we would like to accomplish from a brand perspective that will benefit incoming franchise operators, including increasing our loyalty program fanbase, offering engaging, creative promotions, and limited time menu offerings that keep our customers coming back for more.”

MAD Greens is beloved for its fresh, friendly outlook on eating healthy food that satisfies all taste preferences and dietary restrictions. Its menu is fun and approachable with creative menu item names, unique characters, and humorous stories. The salads are made fresh in front of guests and are tossed and ready to eat for customers who are on the go, ensuring they get a variety of ingredients in every bite. The brand’s proprietary house-made dressings and MAD spice blends are fan-favorite products for the bold flavors and originality. Ingredients are chopped, baked, or blended fresh every day. Although it is known for its salads, MAD Greens also offers warm grain bowls, wraps, desserts, and fresh homemade juice. MAD Rewards, the loyalty program for MAD Greens, began in 2021 in an effort to show love to customers by rewarding them for every visit.

Prospective franchisees should be aligned with MAD Greens’ eccentric brand and core values of individuality, working shoulder to shoulder, and having ‘work at fun.’ Likewise, the ideal candidate should have multi-unit franchise and restaurant experience, and confident with the mission statement that healthy eating should be fun and approachable for everyone