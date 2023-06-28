MAD Greens Unveils Seared Ahi Tuna Menu

MAD Greens is embracing summertime MADness with a menu item you have to sea to believe.

The eatery, best known for its chef-inspired salads, warm grain bowls, and craveable wraps is rolling out its MAD catch of the season – the Seared Ahi Tuna Menu. Hooked on quality, each fresh menu item features wild-caught, sustainable, fair-trade certified sashimi grade tuna, seasoned with cracked black pepper and seared to perfection.

Starting June 28, MAD Greens is offering this limited-time menu which includes a Seared Ahi Tuna Salad, Grain Bowl, and Wrap (a MAD twist on a sushi burrito) all served with a house-made Sesame Ginger Dressing. Each entrée has a 4-ounce serving of ahi tuna, packed with 30 grams of sustainably sourced protein full of omega-3 fatty acids, essential for heart health, brain function, and reducing inflammation. MAD Greens fans can order online, in stores and through third-party delivery partners, now through the end of September.

“Eating healthy is not just a choice, it’s a celebration of self-care,” says Jeff Disanto, Director of Culinary at MAD Greens. “With the nutritious addition of sustainably caught seared ahi tuna, we hope to see many new and returning customers try our endless pairings featuring this healthy and elevated protein. Our new menu is bursting with “fin-tastic” flavors, and you can’t get these dishes anywhere else.”

The Seared Ahi Tuna Salad with Sesame Ginger Dressing is slated to be a new favorite this summer. It includes mixed greens, red cabbage, roasted red peppers, carrots, edamame, cucumber, crispy wontons, and of course seared ahi tuna, packing this salad with extreme MAD flavor. For customers loyal to their favorite MAD signatures, it’s recommended to a try the seared ahi tuna in place of chicken or tofu on their regular Siam I Am Salad, Buddha Grain Bowl, or Athena Greek Salad.

“These unique Asian-inspired dishes featuring the premium ahi tuna protein will continue to position us as a healthy, fresh and innovative salad concept above our competitors,” says Darden Coors, CEO of Salad Collective. “We pride ourselves on providing customers continuous opportunities to expand their palates, as they experience the powerful benefits and pleasing tastes of our healthily curated food.”

To embrace customization, the salad concept’s team is happy to make any accommodations or recommendations to assist guests with dietary restrictions. Fans of MAD Greens should remember that the menu is completely customizable, and the MAD Greens Interactive Allergen and Nutritional Menu is available to help choose which MAD dish perfectly fits your taste.