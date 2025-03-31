Madras Dosa Co. announced the addition of three new locations opening throughout New York City this Spring, joining its existing location in Times Square at 1450 Broadway, which opened in January. The fast casual brand, which was founded in Boston in 2021, will continue to bring its version of home cooked, fast casual South Indian cuisine to Manhattan with a signature menu including customizable dosas, chaat, canteen sandwiches, and more. All Madras Dosa Co. (MDC) locations will be open for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night dining, seven days a week, with operating hours varying by location.

The three new locations will open as follows:

668 6th Ave, New York, NY 10010

30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112

829 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10022

Dosas are savory, thin and crispy gluten-free crepe-like pancakes made from fermented rice and lentil batter. Each Madras Dosa Co. location makes the dosa batter in-house from scratch and will offer set menus for guests to choose classic and fan-favorite flavor combinations, in addition to totally customizable fillings. Select from vegetable and meat options such as Spicy Potatoes, Samosa, Paneer, Chicken, Lamb, Beef and more, or opt for a sweet dosa of Mango, Pineapple, and even ice cream. Savory dosas are served with house-made Coconut Chutney, Ginger Chutney and Sambar.

Beyond dosas, MDC offers:

Paniyaram: pan roasted dumplings made of rice and lentil, stuffed with fillings of your choice

Canteen Sandwiches: triple layer sandos like Egg Salad, Chilli Cheese, and Ghee Podi

Idly: Steamed rice and lentil cakes served with coconut chutney and sambar

Chaats: Indian street food favorites layered with texture and flavor

MDC’s menu is designed to accommodate all food restrictions, including gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, non-veg, and lactose free.

Each location has an open kitchen that allows visitors to watch dosa making live, adding to the experience and giving a glimpse of how the founders grew up, watching their mothers make dosas in their homes. Additionally, each store will have a unique mural installation, offering a visual representation of the founders’ proud Indian culture.

“Opening four locations in under six months in the top culinary destination in the world is an incredible undertaking, but it reaffirms our commitment to introducing authentic South Indian cuisine to new audiences,” said Koushik “Babu” Koganti, CEO and Co-Founder of Madras Dosa Co. “Our goal is for Madras Dosa Co. to set the industry standard for fast casual Indian cuisine, showcasing how accessible it can be while maintaining our well-known packed flavor profile.”