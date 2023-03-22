Magnolia Bakery Launches Famed Banana Pudding Cookies Into Retail

On March 22, Magnolia Bakery is entering retailers with its first CPG product: Banana Pudding Cookies.



Banana Pudding Cookies take the world-famous flavor of Magnolia Bakery’s banana pudding and turn it into a delicious, soft-based cookie made with real butter, real bananas and real chocolate, no fridge or spoon required. This past year, Magnolia Bakery launched a version of the Banana Pudding Cookie at its bakeries and people went wild for it.

“Magnolia Bakery’s World-Famous Banana Pudding is one of the most recognized and iconic desserts in the U.S., known for the delicious combination of real bananas, creamy vanilla pudding and vanilla wafers. I knew translating these famous flavors into our new soft-baked cookie for grocery—made with real butter, bananas and chocolate - would result in an innovative new product for shoppers nationwide to try while being instantly recognizable as uniquely from Magnolia Bakery. I'm thrilled that shoppers nationwide can now find the new Banana Pudding Cookies at their favorite grocery stores and online at Amazon.com,” says Bobbie Lloyd, Chief Executive Officer.



The Banana Pudding Cookies will be available in three flavors – Classic Vanilla with White Chocolate Chips, Chocolate Chunk, and Confetti with White Chocolate Chips – at retailers across the U.S., including Fresh Market and Harris Teeter. They will be sold as a four-pack of individually wrapped cookies with an MSRP of $7.99. For affiliate, they will also be available on Amazon.

“Our expansion into the grocery, and specifically the cookie aisle, allows Magnolia Bakery to expand our magic into more places for more consumers. We validated this through a recent brand study where nearly 70% of consumers shared they’d most like to see our brand expand to grocery store shelves next! We choose the Cookie aisle as our first set after taking a strategic look at our most popular products and where our brand could elevate and grow a category with our retail partners! The soft-baked cookie category, where Magnolia Bakery Banana Pudding Cookies will be merchandised, is the fastest growing segment within total Cookies based on data reported by IRI ending 1/01/23,” adds Eddie Revis, Chief Marketing Officer.