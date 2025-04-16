In 2024, Gopuff saw a more than 20% year-over-year increase in 4/20 sales, with orders for baked treats up 35% that day. So Gopuff is launching The Bakery, a new in-app category featuring delicious, fresh-baked munchies, just in time for the 4/20 “holiday.”

“With the launch of The Bakery, we’re leveraging our vertically integrated model to deliver fresh, affordable and high-quality baked goods in minutes,” said Carly Bickerstaff, VP of Merchandising at Gopuff. “As Gopuff continues to innovate to bring our customers more of what they love, we’re thrilled to launch this new category with an extensive lineup of freshly baked goods to make every moment a little sweeter.”

To celebrate the launch, Gopuff teamed up with Magnolia Bakery, one of the most iconic brands in the space, to create an exclusive, first-ever flavor: the Puff’rnutter Cupcake. Inspired by the nostalgic fluffernutter sandwich, the Puff’rnutter cupcakes feature a vanilla and chocolate cupcake topped with a luscious peanut butter buttercream frosting and filled with a gooey marshmallow center. Launching just in time for everyone’s favorite Puff’n holiday, customers can get a two-pack of the Puff’rnutter exclusively in The Bakery on Gopuff 4/20 weekend and beyond for just $11.99.

“We’re grateful to partner with Gopuff on the launch of our exclusive cupcakes nationwide – starting with the Gopuff Puff’rnutter, inspired by the classic fluffernutter sandwich,” said Eddie Revis, Chief Commercial Officer, Magnolia Bakery. “We have an ambition to bring Magnolia Bakery to more people across the country and our strategic relationship with Gopuff is helping us unlock new segments at scale while being able to maintain our whimsical spin on classic recipes. I could not be more thrilled with our shared experience in creating these exclusive cupcake flavors together – welcoming Gopuff to the Magnolia Bakery family and baking in the joy and celebration we experienced in the kitchen developing this flavor into the experience for their consumers.”

In addition to the Puff’rnutter, The Bakery also features everything from cookies and donut holes to “gardening” essentials and ice cream, all delivered in as fast as 15 minutes, because when cravings hit, waiting isn’t an option:

Gopuff x Fat & Weird Cookies: Bold flavor combinations including a chocolate chip cookie with a salted caramel core and chocolate chip & caramel bits, as well as an almond sugar cookie with an animal cracker frosting core, among others.

Gopuff Donut Holes: New private label baked goods available in Cinnamon Churro, Chocolate and Vanilla Irish Cream.

“Gardening” Essentials: Now through 4/20, The Bakery will also feature essential 4/20 items like rolling papers, lighters, grinders and more.

Munchie Bundles: High-dration essentials, candy, ice cream, breakfast bundles and more round out The Bakery’s 4/20 launch selection.

Gopuff’s 4/20 celebrations will also feature a popup in NYC on 4/20. Customers can stop by the Gopuff store at 1:00 p.m. ET on 4/20 for their chance to get a free Puff’rnutter cupcake from Gopuff’s edible ad.